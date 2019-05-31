A La Crosse man will spend five years in prison after he was found with 170 grams of methamphetamine.
Michael J. Susajlo, 36, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
Judge Sarah Harless ordered Susajlo to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Susajlo was fined $518. As conditions of supervision, Susajlo was ordered to maintain absolute sobriety and not have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
An Eau Claire police officer was assisting with a fire at a residence in the 1900 block of Valmont Avenue when he met with three people inside a vehicle parked in the driveway.
Susajlo was the driver of the vehicle.
A search of the vehicle netted 170 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia.
Susajlo was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of possession of marijuana with intent to deliver in June 2017 in Eau Claire County.