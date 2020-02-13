An Eau Claire man will spend four years in prison for selling various types of drugs to an informant.
Lanthony R. Spence, 44, 1807 Kendall St., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of non-narcotics delivery, maintaining a drug trafficking place, heroin delivery, methamphetamine delivery, attempting to elude an officer, operating a motor vehicle without the owner's consent and possession of methamphetamine.
Judge Jon Theisen ordered Spence to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Spence was fined $4,654.
As conditions of supervision, Spence must maintain absolute sobriety and have no contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint in one of Spence's cases:
A confidential informant told police Sept. 19 that Spence was involved in the sales of various kinds of illegal drugs.
The informant said a controlled buy could take place because Spence always had some type of drug to sell.
Between Sept. 19 and Nov. 4, the informant used controlled buys to purchase Ritalin, heroin and methamphetamine from Spence.
Spence was arrested on Nov. 20.