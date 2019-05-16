A Spooner man will spend 7½ years in prison for twice selling heroin to an informant.
Benjamin S. Berg, 28, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of heroin delivery and an unrelated felony count of bail jumping.
Judge Jon Theisen ordered Berg to spend five years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
Berg was fined $1,036.
According to the criminal complaint:
A confidential police informant conducted a controlled buy of heroin from Berg on Nov. 30, 2017.
A second controlled buy of heroin from Berg was made on Dec. 19, 2017.
Berg was prosecuted as a repeat offender. He was convicted of a felony count of marijuana delivery in January 2015 in Eau Claire County.