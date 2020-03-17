An Eau Claire man will spend 22 months in prison for violating terms of his probation stemming from four 2017 felony convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge Emily Long ordered Tyler J. Davis, 27, 3625 Briarcrest Drive, to spend 18 months on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Davis cannot have unsupervised contact with children not related to him.
Davis was originally sentenced in December 2017 to three years of probation for four counts of contributing to the delinquency of a child.
According to court records, Davis violated conditions of his probation by having inappropriate sexual contact with a 3-year-old girl.