An Eau Claire man will spend three years on probation for physically attacking another man outside an Eau Claire east side convenience store.
Tommie L. Robertson, 27, 1828 S. Hastings Way, pleaded guilty recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of aggravated battery.
Judge Sarah Harless fined Robertson $518 and ordered him to pay restitution, the amount of which is still to be determined.
As conditions of probation, Robertson must undergo any recommended programming or counseling and have no contact with Kwik Trip or the victim.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were called at 2:30 a.m. Oct. 5 to Kwik Trip, 2135 Brackett Ave., for an assault.
Surveillance video confirmed Robertson was one of three males involved in punching, kicking and stomping on a man’s head.
Robertson and the others then placed the man in a vehicle and drove away with him.
The man was later taken to HSHS Sacred Heart Hospital, where he received stitches for a wound on his forehead.
The man told police he recalled being on Water Street and then lost his memory.
The man said individuals he did not know hit him. Robertson denied being involved in an assault.