A Centuria man will spend five years on probation for attempting to have sex with a 14-year-old girl after meeting her online.
The girl the man was communicating with was actually an undercover law enforcement officer.
Kenneth G. Meyer, 48, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of child enticement. Felony counts of attempted second-degree sexual assault and using a computer to facilitate a child sex crime were dismissed.
Judge Michael Schumacher fined Meyer $518 and gave him the option of spending 30 days in jail or performing 240 hours of community service.
As conditions of probation, Meyer must undergo a sex offender assessment and have no unsupervised contact with children.
According to the criminal complaint:
An agent with the state Justice Department’s Division of Criminal Investigation, posing as a 14-year-old girl, was logged into an undercover Facebook account and began communicating with Meyer.
The officer and Meyer exchanged 540 text messages.
Meyer initiated numerous sexual conversations with who he thought was a 14-year-old girl.
Meyer continually asked about exchanging images.
The officer sent Meyer an image of a clothed female standing in a bathroom.
Meyer then sent three clothed images of himself.
The girl advised she would be traveling to Eau Claire with her mother and that she and her mother would have their own rooms at a hotel.
Meyer told the girl what to wear and discussed the types of sexual activities he wanted to engage in with the girl.
Meyer was arrested Feb. 26 after he arrived at the hotel.
Meyer told police he didn’t intend to have sexual intercourse with the girl.