A Fairchild man will spend two years on probation for having methamphetamine in his car within reach of his young child.
Anthony M. Shoemaker, 27, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of possession of methamphetamine and a misdemeanor count of neglecting a child.
Judge Michael Schumacher fined Shoemaker $1,061.
As conditions of probation, Shoemaker must maintain absolute sobriety, undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and any recommended programming or treatment. He cannot have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
Police initiated a traffic stop of Shoemaker's vehicle at 7:45 p.m. Monday, Dec. 3, 2018, in Fairchild after a records check indicated his vehicle's registration was expired.
Shoemaker's 5-year-old child was in the vehicle.
Within reach of both Shoemaker and the child was a small pouch containing drug paraphernalia and a powdery substance later identified as methamphetamine.