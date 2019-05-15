A La Crosse man will spend three years on probation for passing vehicles on the shoulder of Interstate 94 in Eau Claire County while leading authorities on a high-speed pursuit.
Chad M. Downs, 27, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to felony counts of second-degree recklessly endangering safety and attempting to elude an officer.
Judge Michael Schumacher fined Downs $1,086.
As conditions of probation, Downs must maintain absolute sobriety and undergo any recommended counseling or treatment.
According to the criminal complaint:
A state trooper was sent at 3:15 p.m. July 14 to West Clairemont Avenue, near Stein Boulevard, in Eau Claire on a report of a reckless driver who was erratic and driving at high speeds.
The trooper spotted the suspect vehicle and followed it for a while before activating his emergency lights when the vehicle got onto I-94 from Highway 37. The suspect vehicle increased its speed and got up to 110 mph. It passed numerous vehicles while driving on the right shoulder.
The trooper ended the pursuit because of the dangerousness of the suspect driver’s actions.
The driver, later identified as Downs, turned himself in July 18.
A check of Downs’ driving record showed his license was suspended at the time of this incident.