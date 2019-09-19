An Eau Claire man accused of possessing child sexual images will spend four years on probation.
Matthew G. Smith, 34, 2054 Glenwood Ave., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to three amended misdemeanor charges: two counts of disorderly conduct and one count of exposing genitals or intimate parts.
Smith was originally charged with three felony counts of possession of child pornography.
Judge Emily Long fined Smith $1,404. As a condition of probation, Smith must maintain absolute sobriety.
According to the criminal complaint:
Eau Claire police were notified Feb. 28 that the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children discovered at least five images of child sexual abuse material were uploaded to an account affiliated with Smith.
An officer viewed three of the images that involved young girls.
Authorities executed a search warrant at Smith's residence, who admitted he owned the account in question.
Smith said the type of pornography that was on the account involved females between the ages of 16 and 25.
Smith admitted this was the age range he was most interested in sexually.