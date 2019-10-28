A 40-year-old Minnesota man was injured early Saturday morning in Pierce County when he swerved to avoid hitting a deer and lost control of his vehicle.
Andrew Peters of Hastings had to be extricated from his pickup after the crash and was flown to Regions Hospital in St. Paul with undetermined injuries, according to a news release from the Pierce County Sheriff's Office.
The one-vehicle crash occurred at 2:11 a.m. on U.S. 10 near 570th Avenue in the town of Oak Grove. The vehicle entered the north ditch and rolled over multiple times.
The crash remains under investigation by the Sheriff's Office.