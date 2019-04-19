CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Chetek man has been fined after being accused of violently spanking a 3-year-old child in May 2018.
Richard R. Mackowiak, 26, 45 Pinegrove Court, pleaded no contest Thursday in Chippewa County Court to disorderly conduct and child abuse-intentionally causing harm.
According to the criminal complaint:
Mackowiak spanked the child on the bare butt repeatedly on May 6, 2018, at a home in New Auburn, and marks were still visible six hours later. The child’s mother brought the child to a doctor, who noted slap mark patterned bruising.
Judge Steve Gibbs did not accept Mackowiak’s plea on the child abuse charge at this time, and he ordered him to pay $267.50 on the disorderly conduct conviction.