A man with dementia was reported missing Sunday from Taylor County.
According to a Silver Alert from the state Department of Justice:
Robert Butler, 70, is described as a white male with brown eyes and brown hair who is 6 feet, 2 inches tall and weighs 235 pounds. He wears glasses.
Butler was last seen at 8:30 a.m. Sunday wearing jeans with holes in them, brown shoes, a dark green/gray jacket with the name "Clayton" on it.
Butler is driving a 1999 teal Plymouth Voyager, Wisconsin license plate 132ZLF.
Butler does not have a cellphone with him, but he does have his wallet and keys. He has become more verbally hostile and said he was leaving for Florida.
Anyone with information is asked to call Taylor County Sheriff's Office at 715-748-2200, Ext. 5.
For more information go to facebook.com/WiSilverAlert.
State DOJ Silver Alerts notify the public, media and law enforcement when a vulnerable senior citizen goes missing.