EAU CLAIRE ̶ Mayo Clinic Health System will offer flu vaccines beginning Oct. 1.
The hospital encourages people to make appointments for the vaccinations online through the system’s patient online services or the Mayo Clinic app. Patients can also request vaccinations during existing appointments.
Health officials are strongly encouraging flu shots this year because the symptoms of the flu and of COVID-19 are similar. Having a flu shot makes a person less vulnerable to the flu and can speed the diagnosis and treatment of COVID-19. Many insurance plans cover the cost of the vaccine.
Those who have tested positive for COVID-19, have respiratory symptoms or are under quarantine should delay vaccination.