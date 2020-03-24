In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Mayo Clinic Health System is encouraging alternative methods for patients to receive their prescriptions.
A news release from Mayo suggests two such methods:
• Patients can have their prescriptions mailed to their home at no cost.
• Pharmacies have begun curbside pickup for prescriptions at all Mayo Clinic Health System pharmacy locations across northwestern Wisconsin.
Here is how curbside pickup for prescriptions works:
• When patients arrive at a Mayo Clinic pharmacy location to pick up a prescription, they will pull up to the main clinic entrance and park their vehicle.
• Patients will text pharmacy staff that they have arrived. Patients should be prepared to give the following information: patient name, date of birth, and color and make of vehicle. Phone numbers are provided at each site.
• If patients do not have a phone, they can come to the entrance door of the pharmacy. Patients can enter the building, but they should not enter the pharmacy.
• A staff member will provide further instructions and deliver medications to the patient’s vehicle when the order is ready.
The news release also reiterated Mayo's no visitor policy, which will be followed until further notice.
Exceptions to the policy for inpatient care include one visitor for end-of-life patients, birth of a child and pediatric patients. Also, one visitor will be allowed for outpatient care if the patient has a physical or cognitive impairment, or is a minor. All visitors will be screened to assess of COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus.