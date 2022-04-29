EAU CLAIRE — Due to lower COVID-19 testing volumes, Mayo Clinic Health System announced on Friday the discontinuation of testing locations in Eau Claire, Barron and Menomonie.
Beginning Monday, testing locations in Barron and Menomonie will transition to primary care clinics. Tests will be available Monday through Friday with an appointment at any primary care clinic in Barron, Bloomer, Chetek, Chippewa Falls, Glenwood City, Menomonie, Mondovi, Osseo or Rice Lake.
Beginning May 16, the COVID-19 testing location in Eau Claire, 2712 Stein Blvd., will be closed and will transition to the Clairemont Campus clinic location, 733 W. Clairemont Ave. Appointments will be available Monday through Friday for patients experiencing symptoms. Saturday appointments will be available for patients who are preparing for procedures or surgeries.
Patients must schedule an appointment to receive a COVID-19 test. Patients are encouraged to use Patient Online Services at https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/patient-online-services or the Mayo Clinic App to schedule a testing appointment. Patients may also use the Check Symptoms assessment tool in Patient Online Services to screen for the virus.
Patients without access to a Patient Online Services account can contact their primary care provider to determine whether COVID-19 testing is needed.