The U.S. Postal Service will host a meeting next week regarding a proposed relocation of the Almena post office, which was destroyed by fire in December.
The meeting is scheduled at 6 p.m. Thursday at 131 Soo Ave. E. in the Barron County village of Almena.
The Postal Service is seeking to lease about 10,000 square feet of land or 770 square feet of an existing building to relocate retail services, which are temporarily being provided by the Barron Post Office.
Written comments, accepted until July 6, can be sent to Greg Shelton, real estate specialist, U.S. Postal Service, 200 E. Kentucky Ave., Denver, CO 80209-4058.