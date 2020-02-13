The state Department of Transportation is conducting a public involvement meeting next week to discuss a resurfacing project on U.S. 10 between the Trempealeau-Jackson County line and U.S. 12 in Jackson County.
The meeting is scheduled for 5 to 7 p.m. Thursday at the Osseo Municipal Building, 13712 Eighth St. The objective of this meeting is to provide information on the project to the public.
The existing pavement is showing signs of deterioration and needs to be resurfaced. In addition, improvements to the culvert pipes and guardrail are planned. Construction is scheduled to be completed in 2021.
During construction, U.S. 10 will be closed to through traffic between the Trempealeau-Jackson County line and US 12. A detour -- using Interstate 94, Highways 121 and 95 and U.S. 12 -- will be in place. Other self-selected routes to bypass the construction area are available. Access to the residences in the road closure area will be maintained.
The public is encouraged to attend the meeting, provide input and ask questions concerning this project. Citizens who are deaf or hard of hearing and require an interpreter may request one by contacting Nathan Ulness, WisDOT project manager, at nathan.ulness@dot.wi.gov or 715-836-3914 at least three working days before the meeting.