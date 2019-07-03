SPECIAL EVENTS
• Family swim: 11:30 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday, Barron Municipal Swimming Pool, 27 W. River Ave.; 1 to 6 p.m. Saturday, July 13, Bernard F. Willi Outdoor Pool, 1 Bridgewater Ave., Chippewa Falls. Families and children of all ages are invited to attend the Mayo Clinic Health System-sponsored events.
• “ABC’s and D’s of Medicare,” 11 a.m. Monday, L.E. Phillips Senior Center, 1616 Bellinger St. The free one-hour educational seminar is for people turning 65 soon and having questions on what is included in Medicare and the options one would have. Information: Jeff Sauter, 715-577-2641.
• “Reading is Fun! — Learning From Children’s Books,” 3:45 to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, The Classic at Hillcrest Greens, 2455 Sawgrass Place, Altoona. The free presentation, which includes refreshments, is part of the Savvy Seniors Series. Registration: 715-839-0200 by Monday.
• “Feel and Look Your Best,” a plastic surgery information session on eyelid surgery, 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, Mayo Clinic Health System, Plastic Surgery Conference Room, 1400 Bellinger St. Free. Registration: 866-375-7464 or tinyurl.com/yamkc62n.
• “Healthy Living With Diabetes,” 9 to 11:30 a.m. Thursdays, July 18 to Aug. 29. The free workshop is for people 18 and older who have diabetes or prediabetes or live with someone who has diabetes. Participants can learn about self-management to maintain an active, fulfilling life. Registration: 715-839-4735 or tinyurl.com/yamkc62n by Thursday, July 11.
• “Healthy Living With Chronic Pain,” 5:30 to 8 p.m. Tuesdays, July 23 to Aug. 27, Mayo Clinic Health System, Luther Campus, Amalia Conference Room, 1221 Whipple St. Use the Chestnut Street entrance. This free workshop is for people 18 and older who have, or live with someone who has, ongoing struggles with chronic pain such as arthritis, back pain, fibromyalgia and diabetic neuropathy. Participants can learn new healthy habits and skills that can help reduce pain and dependence on others, as well as improve energy, coping skills and quality of life. Registration: 866-375-7464 or tinyurl.com/yamkc62n.
BLOOD DRIVES
• Chippewa County: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Friday, July 12, Chippewa Valley Bible Church, 531 E. South Ave., Chippewa Falls.
• Dunn County: 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesday, Dunn County Community Services Center, 3001 U.S. 12 E., Menomonie.
• Eau Claire County: 1:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday, Eau Claire Express, 702 Carson Park Drive; and noon to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Watermark Salon, 1106 Mondovi Road, both in Eau Claire.
• Pierce County: 1 to 6 p.m. Monday, American Legion, 132 Pine St., Plum City; and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday, July 11, Allina Health-River Falls Clinic, 1629 E. Division St.
• St. Croix County: 1 to 5 p.m. Monday, Culver’s, 151 Carmichael Road, Hudson; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday, July 10, Zion Lutheran Church, 221 N. Lockwood St., Woodville; and noon to 6 p.m. Thursday, July 11, County Market, 2310 Crest View Drive, and 1 to 7 p.m. Thursday, July 11, St. Paul’s Episcopal Church, 502 Highway UU, both in Hudson.
Go to redcrossblood.org or call 800-733-2767 to make an appointment to donate or obtain more information.