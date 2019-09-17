A Melrose man charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and four drug charges is in federal custody before his trial.
Victor Williams, 40, faces the five charges in U.S. District Court in Madison and is awaiting a trial scheduled for Feb. 3, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Scott Blader's office.
The indictment alleges that Williams had a 9mm firearm and ammunition on July 9, in addition to cocaine, heroin and marijuana that he planned to distribute.
If convicted, Williams faces up to 10 years in federal prison on the gun charge and up to 20 years on each of the drug charges.