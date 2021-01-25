EAU CLAIRE – Authorities have released the names of the people involved in a crash in Eau Claire that claimed the life of a Memorial High School student.
Brooke Kelly, 14, was a freshman at Memorial. She died after the vehicle she was in crashed in the 1600 block of Meadow Lane. The crash happened just before 10:30 p.m. Friday.
Kelly was one of four people in the vehicle at the time of the crash. The driver was a 16-year-old male, while the other passengers were both 15-year-old females. None of their names have been released.
The crash remains under investigation by the Eau Claire Police Department and the Wisconsin State Patrol.