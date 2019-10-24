Wisconsin Conservation Voters and the League of Women Voters are planning a public event Monday in Menomonie to discuss the role of local governments in the transition to clean energy.
The event, scheduled at 5:30 p.m. at Zymurgy Brewing Company, 624 Main St. E, Menomonie, also will address why Wisconsin Conservation Voters is asking the Menomonie mayor and city council to join other state communities in committing to 100% clean energy by 2050.
Invited speakers include Jim Boulter, a climate scientist and professor from UW-Eau Claire and member of Citizens Climate Lobby, who will speak about the science behind climate change; Kate Beaton, Eau Claire City Council member and western organizer for Wisconsin Conservation Voters, who will speak about the role local communities can play in clean energy; and Don Kuether, Dunn County supervisor, who will speak about county clean energy initiatives.