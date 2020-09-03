EAU CLAIRE — A Menomonie man has avoided a criminal conviction for an incident where police say he sideswiped another vehicle on U.S. 53 in Eau Claire and left the scene.
Freddy S. Wakefield, 27, 1217 Ninth St. East, pleaded no contest this week in Eau Claire County Court to a county ordinance violation of disorderly conduct with a motor vehicle. He was fined $181.
Wakefield was originally charged with a misdemeanor count of hit and run attended vehicle.
According to court records:
A man was eastbound on Golf Road on Nov. 19 and turned north onto U.S. 53. A second vehicle sideswiped the man's vehicle as both were attempting to merge onto the highway. The driver of the second vehicle drove away without stopping.
The man was able to get the license plate number of the striking vehicle, which was registered to Wakefield. Menomonie police were able to locate Wakefield's vehicle, which had damage.
Wakefield admitted to being involved in the crash and fleeing the scene.