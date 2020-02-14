A Menomonie man will spend 30 months in prison for violating conditions of his probation stemming from two 2018 felony convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge John Manydeeds ordered Brady J. Baumgarten, 20, to spend four years on extended supervision following his release from prison.
As conditions of supervision, Baumgarten cannot drink alcohol or enter taverns.
Baumgarten was originally sentenced in October 2018 to three years of probation for methamphetamine delivery and bail jumping.
According to court records, Baumgarten violated terms of his probation by having sexual contact with a 16-year-old girl.