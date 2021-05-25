EAU CLAIRE — A Menomonie man has been found guilty of knowingly giving an Eau Claire teen herpes.
Dakota J. Feilbach, 22, 1422 15th St. S.E., pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a misdemeanor count of sexual intercourse with a child age 16 or older.
A felony count of physical abuse of a child was dismissed.
Judge Sarah Harless placed Feilbach on 30 months of probation, fined him $1,947 and gave him the option of spending 10 days in jail or performing 80 hours of community service.
The sentence also covered unrelated convictions for battery by prisoner, threatening injury or harm by computer message and bail jumping.
According to the criminal complaint:
Feilbach and a 17-year-old girl became sexually active in December 2018.
The girl contracted herpes.
Feilbach had told the girl he did not have any sexually transmitted diseases and indicated he was recently tested.
Feilbach later admitted he knew he had herpes.
A second female told police she and Feilbach both tested positive for herpes when they were tested in August 2018 in Menomonie.
Feilbach admitted to having sexual contact with the 17-year-old girl.