MENOMONIE — Eric Atkinson has been named the new city administrator for the city of Menomonie, news release announced on Thursday. Atkinson was selected by the Menomonie City Council and will begin his role on April 16 following Lowell Prange’s retirement after 35 years of service as Menomonie’s city administrator.
Atkinson began his service with the city of Menomonie as chief of police in 2012. Prior to serving in Menomonie, he was a law enforcement officer for the Hudson Police Department and the Prescott Police Department.
In addition to his public safety experience, the news release states, he possesses a Bachelor of Science Degree from the UW-River Falls and a Master of Arts Degree from the University of St. Thomas.
During Atkinson's tenure as chief of police, he managed the police department’s operations and budget. According to the news release, he also led the department by implementing a procedural justice paradigm that used problem-oriented and community-oriented policing strategies while adhering to evidence-based practices focused on harm reduction.
One of those initiatives is Project Hope, a large-scale methamphetamine and opioid abatement program. This program involved collaboration with various community stakeholders and garnered statewide and national attention due to its complexity and magnitude.
In addition to Atkinson's work as the chief of police, he served as an adjunct faculty member for the UW-Stout.
"Lowell Prange is an amazing administrator, leader, and role model. For 35 years he guided the development of the community, mentored city staff, and devoted his life towards the betterment of others,” Atkinson stated. “I applied to be the next City Administrator because it offered the unique opportunity to serve the community in a capacity that could positively impact all aspects of local government service. My desire is to help the Mayor and City Council continue to provide a high level of service for the community, while being mindful of how we spend the tax payer's dollars. I'm looking forward to collaborating with the community to help improve the quality of life for all of Menomonie's residents and visitors."