MENOMONIE — Eric Atkinson has been named the new city administrator for the city of Menomonie, news release announced on Thursday. Atkinson was selected by the Menomonie City Council and will begin his role on April 16 following Lowell Prange’s retirement after 35 years of service as Menomonie’s city administrator.

Atkinson began his service with the city of Menomonie as chief of police in 2012. Prior to serving in Menomonie, he was a law enforcement officer for the Hudson Police Department and the Prescott Police Department.