MENOMONIE — Menomonie police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman.
Police say Tricia M. Chapek was found unresponsive at 6 a.m. Sunday at a Menomonie residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
The cause of death will be determined after a full autopsy and toxicology exam, police said.
During the course of the investigation, police arrested Clinton M. Manuell, 23, Rebecca A. Barbeau, 58, and Randy E. Johnson, 47, on drug-related charges.
All three are being held in the Dunn County Jail.
Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com
