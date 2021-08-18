MENOMONIE — Menomonie police are investigating the death of a 36-year-old woman.

Police say Tricia M. Chapek was found unresponsive at 6 a.m. Sunday at a Menomonie residence. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The cause of death will be determined after a full autopsy and toxicology exam, police said.

During the course of the investigation, police arrested Clinton M. Manuell, 23, Rebecca A. Barbeau, 58, and Randy E. Johnson, 47, on drug-related charges.

All three are being held in the Dunn County Jail.       

