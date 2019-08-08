The Menomonie Police Department is seeking a missing 16-year-old girl who failed to return to a social services organization in Menomonie.
Krissyana Opelt was staying at Positive Alternatives in Menomonie when she and two other juveniles did not return to the facility, according to the department's Facebook page Thursday afternoon.
Opelt has been in contact with her family, but has not responded to law enforcement contact, according to the department.
The other two juveniles have been found.
The department stated: "Law enforcement needs to have face-to-face contact with her to ensure her safety and location."
Opelt is five feet, one inch tall and 125 pounds with blue eyes and shoulder-length brown hair.
People with information on Opelt's location can call the Menomonie Police Department at 715-232-1283 and reference case number 19-6976.