EAU CLAIRE — A felony charge against a Menomonie woman, who authorities say stole more than $100,000 from her mother while handling her mother's finances, has been dismissed.
The woman's mother is suffering from dementia, police said.
Dawn M. Colbert, 50, E5508 680th Ave., was charged with theft in a business setting over $100,000.
Judge Michael Schumacher dismissed the charge without prejudice following a preliminary hearing this week in Eau Claire County Court, which means the charge could be re-filed at a later date.
According to the criminal complaint:
Social workers told police that they received reports about financial elder abuse by Colbert concerning Colbert's 68-year-old mother.
The mother was contacted by her bank about suspicious activity between Aug. 2, 2021, and Nov. 23, 2021.
Colbert took over her mother’s finances in May 2021 and became a joint signer on her mother’s accounts.
Police noted that Colbert gave vague answers about the cash withdrawals and debit card purchase from her mother’s accounts.
