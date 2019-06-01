A jury trial for a Menomonie woman charged with neglecting and abusing a juvenile boy is set to begin this month in Dunn County Court.
Kristine L. Buttke, 40, and the Dunn County District Attorney’s Office have not reached a plea agreement, said assistant district attorney Andrew Maki at a Friday hearing.
Buttke’s trial is slated to begin June 10 and could last up to three days.
She is charged with child abuse-recklessly cause harm, causing mental harm to a child and misdemeanor neglect of a child, with a modifier of party to a crime on all three charges.
The boy told authorities he slept in Buttke’s and her co-defendant Michael R. Johnson’s basement without a mattress or sheets, was locked in his room after school, was struck with a kitchen utensil and a belt, was not allowed to eat with the family and was made to take cold showers, according to a criminal complaint.