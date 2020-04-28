A Merrillan man has claimed the $10.7 million jackpot from Saturday night's Megabucks drawing.
The winner is Richard Kondell II.
The winning ticket worth $10.7 million in annuities and $9.4 million in cash was sold by Double T Quik Stop in the Jackson County community of Merrillan.
Kondell said he doesn't have plans for his winnings yet. But instead of calling in sick, he said, he is "going to call in rich to work."
Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets over $599 receive a 2% incentive up to $100,000.
Double T will receive $100,000 for selling the winning ticket.
Since the Megabucks game launched in 1992, only 7.8% of draws, specifically 227 or 2,907 draws, have had a jackpot higher than $10.7 million.