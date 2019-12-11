Local small business Farm Doc Microgreens won a competition among Eau Claire area entrepreneurs vying for a $5,000 grand prize.
The Eau Claire Area Economic Development Corp. announced Wednesday that it had named the business as the winner of its annual Idea Challenge.
Dan Czelatdko, a chiropractor and nutritionist, has been growing nutrient-packed vegetable sprouts in a controlled indoor environment and selling them to retailers, restaurants and markets, and looked to the contest to advance the business.
“I felt confident in my idea, but still am feeling shocked and overwhelmed from being chosen!” Czelatdko said in a news release.
Northwestern Bank sponsored the $5,000 grand prize, which is in the form of reimbursable business expenses. Czelatdko said he plans to use the money to pay for new harvesting equipment and educational marketing to teach people about the benefits of microgreens.
Four other business ideas were finalists that will receive runner-up prize packages. Those ideas were educational toy and book gift sets, software to improve home caregiving, trading cards featuring student athletes and a mobile bartending service for special events.
Started in 2007, the annual competition helps entrepreneurs connect with community resources, practice their business pitch and get their product or service to market.