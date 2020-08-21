RETURNED: Petty Officer 3rd Class Ryan Balts of Chippewa Falls returned home recently, marking the end of a seven-month deployment aboard USS Dwight D. Eisenhower.
Since departing its home port of Norfolk, Va., in January for the ship’s composite training unit exercise, the aircraft carrier remained underway and deployed to the Arabian Sea. Red Sea, Mediterranean Sea and Atlantic Ocean.
Balts is an aviation ordnanceman aboard the carrier. Balts is responsible for assembling and disassembling bombs, rockets and missiles.
“My favorite part of my job onboard ship is shooting the .50-caliber gun, which is a weapons system designed to protect the ship in high-risk situations,” Balts said.
“So far on this deployment, I have been blessed with advancing in rank to petty officer 3rd class, becoming a religious leader and an assistant command fitness leader,” he said.
“My role on the ship is to be ready at all times to build anything our pilots need for the flight plan and to also protect us against possible threats by manning weapons systems,” Balts said.
Serving in the Navy is a continuing tradition of military service for Balts, who is honored to carry on the family tradition.
“My grandpa served in the Army and my sister served in the Navy for a little while,” he said.
“I am just trying to follow God’s plan, become a better man and do my part to serve our country,” Balts said.