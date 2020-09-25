DeShawn Richardson of Chippewa Falls is serving aboard the USS Ronald Reagan this month during Exercise Valiant Shield.
Exercise participants include the USS Ronald Reagan, USS America, USS New Orleans, USS Germantown and multiple surface ships — approximately 100 aircraft and an estimated 11,000 personnel from the Navy, Air Force, Army and Marines.
Valiant Shield focuses on integration of training in a blue-water environment.
This training enables real-world proficiency in sustaining joint forces through detecting, locating, tracking and engaging units at sea, in the air, on land, and cyberspace in response to a range of mission areas.
Richardson, a logistics specialist 3rd class, is responsible for accounting of inventory, orders and replacing equipment.
“The Navy can be a great and stressful thing, but if I could go back I wouldn’t change a thing,” Richardson said.
Valiant Shield’s participating forces will exercise a wide range of warfighting capabilities and demonstrate the inherent flexibility and capability of U.S. naval fleet operations and integration of joint forces.
The range of capabilities include maritime security operations, anti-submarine and air-defense exercises, amphibious operations and other elements of complex warfighting.
“Exercises such as Valiant Shield allow U.S. forces the opportunity to integrate warfighting concepts such as all-domain strike group operations in a joint high end warfare training environment to continuously improve joint lethality,” said Rear Adm. Michael Boyle, director of maritime operations for the U.S. Pacific Fleet.
“It is vitally important that we demonstrate to our allies and partners our strong commitment to a free and open Indo-Pacific,” he said.