GRADUATED: Brett Patrick Johnson, 18, of Eau Claire, a 2019 graduate of North High School, has graduated from the Marine Corps’ boot camp and combat training.
Johnson was one of 81 recruits with the 2nd Battalion Echo Company Platoon 2110.
He successfully completed 13 weeks of intensive basic training along with four weeks of combat training.
While in recruit training, Johnson earned expert rifleman and scored a 290 on his personal fitness test.
Johnson is now attending the military occupation specialty school for military police.
Johnson is the son of Patrick “Butch” and Angela Johnson.