CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Milwaukee man, who was convicted of homicide, was charged Wednesday with starting a fight in the Stanley Correctional Institution.
Richard L. Harper, 39, was charged in Chippewa County Court with one count of battery by a prisoner, stemming from a fight in the prison April 30.
According to the criminal complaint, Harper and another inmate in the prison got into an argument. Harper stomped on the inmate’s leg several times, then came at him with a plastic chair. The other inmate was able to leave the room.
When asked by authorities, Harper admitted to throwing “a few punches.”
Harper was convicted in 2009 in Milwaukee County Court of first-degree reckless homicide, and was sentenced to 15 years in prison and 20 years of extended supervision. In that case, he was convicted of shooting and killing a 38-year-old man who approached him and asked him to perform a sex act. Harper followed the man to a bus stop, pulled a gun from his coat, and shot the man in the face from about three feet away. The man was pronounced dead at the scene.