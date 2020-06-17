ALMA -- A Minnesota man has been arrested and charged in the 2016 disappearance of a Nelson woman, authorities say.
According to a news release from the state Department of Justice:
Randall Q. Merrick of Rochester, Minn., was arrested today and has been charged with first-degree intentional homicide, domestic abuse and hiding a corpse.
Beth Johnson was last seen in December 2016 at her trailer in Nelson.
The investigation is led by the DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation and the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by the Buffalo County District Attorney’s Office with assistance from the DOJ Criminal Litigation Unit.