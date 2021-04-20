JACKSON COUNTY -- A Minnesota man faces multiple charges after a chase Monday night in Jackson and Clark counties.
According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office:
Kyle Lee Flanagan, 25, of Isanti, Minn., was apprehended in Clark County after his vehicle entered a ditch and he tried to run from the scene.
The chase began after deputies were advised of a vehicle pursuit involving the Wisconsin State Patrol on Interstate 94 near the Hixton. Deputies were given a vehicle description but were advised that State Patrol had terminated their pursuit after the vehicle was last seen in the area of North Pole Grove Road and Highway 95.
Deputies located the described vehicle on North Pole Grove Road and Highway 121, and attempted to conduct a traffic stop. The vehicle fled the area at speeds reaching 104 mph.
The pursuit led through Alma Center and Merrillan before deputies deployed a tire deflation device, causing the suspect vehicle to slow. The vehicle continued into Clark County, where the driver was unable to keep control of the vehicle.
Flanagan was identified after first providing law enforcement with a false name. He was found to be in possession of marijuana and had several active warrants out of Ramsey County, Minnesota. During their investigation, deputies learned that the vehicle had been stolen from Waunakee.
Flanagan was arrested on the Ramsey County warrants in addition to knowingly fleeing an officer, operating a vehicle without owner's consent, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and obstructing an officer.