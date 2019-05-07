CHIPPEWA FALLS — A Minneapolis man has been convicted of stealing and significantly damaging vehicles at a Lake Hallie car dealership in July 2017.
Mohamed A. Mohamud, 19, pleaded guilty Tuesday in Chippewa County Court to taking and driving a vehicle without consent and theft of movable property.
Judge Steve Cray placed Mohamud on probation for three years, and ordered him to pay $18,556 in restitution and court costs.
According to the criminal complaint, workers at Markquart Motors, 2191 South Prairie View Road, reported the theft of two vehicles on July 14, 2017. Other vehicles on the lot had sustained damages.
The cars stolen were a 2015 Chrysler 300C, valued at $18,968, and a 2016 Buick Lacrosse, listed at $23,974. Onstar services located the Buick in South Minneapolis and deactivated it, so it could no longer be driven. The Chrysler was later located in a road, blocking traffic, but it had damages estimated at $16,800.
Mohamud was arrested by a Wisconsin State Patrol officer after a high-speed chase on July 15, 2017.
Another man, 21-year-old Abdullah Y. Isse of St. Paul, also was charged. Isse failed to show up for a court hearing July 23, 2018, and a warrant was issued for his arrest.