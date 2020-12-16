MADISON — A Minnesota man will spend six years and four months in federal prison for distributing methamphetamine in Eau Claire.
Alexander Cappard, 26, of Apple Valley, was sentenced this week in federal court in Madison.
According to court records:
On March 16, a government confidential informant bought 52 grams of methamphetamine from Cappard and his co-defendant, Alisha Heiman, at a hotel room in Eau Claire.
Later that day, authorities executed a search warrant at Cappard's hotel room.
Cappard attempted to flee the hotel room but was arrested after a brief chase.
During the search, authorities found a loaded firearm, a bag containing 69 grams of methamphetamine, and a digital scale in the bathroom.
Officers found an additional 32 grams of methamphetamine in other areas of the hotel room.
Cappard admitted to traveling to Eau Claire from Minnesota for the purpose of selling methamphetamine.
Cappard said he was working with Heiman to sell one pound of methamphetamine from the hotel room.
Heiman pleaded guilty on Sept. 29 to distributing methamphetamine. She will be sentenced on Tuesday.