ELK MOUND — A Bloomington, Minn., man was killed in a one-vehicle rollover crash Monday morning on Interstate 94 in Dunn County.
According to the Wisconsin State Patrol:
A 2008 Dodge Durango driven by Raul Chiman-Arce, 24, of Minneapolis, was westbound on I-94 at 3:56 a.m. when it lost control and rolled into the ditch near milepost 55 near Elk Mound.
A rear seat passenger, Magdaleno Enriquez Torres, 35, was pronounced dead at the scene.
During the crash investigation, troopers discovered Chiman-Arce did not have a valid license. He was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.