MADISON — A 25-year-old Minnesota man was sentenced Monday in federal court to five years in prison for possessing methamphetamine with intent to distribute, after he was arrested in Buffalo County.
U.S. District Judge William M. Conley imposed the federal prison sentence Monday on Zakaree Stelzer of Lakeville, Minnesota. Stelzer pleaded guilty to the charge on Aug. 26.
According to a news release from Timothy O’Shea, acting U.S. attorney for the Western District of Wisconsin:
On Dec. 10, 2020, an officer from the Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office pulled over a car occupied by Stelzer and his co-defendant, Doua Moua, for a cracked windshield and reckless driving. The officer confirmed that Stelzer and Moua both had active state arrest warrants. Officers searched the car and found a toolbox in the trunk that contained about 465 grams, or just over 1 pound, of methamphetamine.
During post-arrest interviews, Stelzer and Moua admitted buying the meth together in the Twin Cities. Stelzer and Moua both stated that they intended to sell the methamphetamine in the Wisconsin Rapids area.
At the sentencing hearing, Conley noted that Stelzer’s possession of a “staggering amount” of methamphetamine was troubling. The judge stated that telephone records showed Stelzer had a history of trafficking drugs in the Wisconsin Rapids area, although his criminal history was limited.
Conley sentenced Moua to six years in federal prison for his role in the offense on Oct. 19.
The charge against Stelzer was a result of an investigation conducted by the West Central Drug Task Force, Buffalo County Sheriff’s Office, Mondovi Police Department and the Drug Enforcement Administration.