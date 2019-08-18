A missing Rusk County girl has been found in Illinois.
The girl was reported missing from her residence in Rusk County Sunday morning. The investigation found she had been communicating with a man through social media app Snapchat, according to a press release from Rusk County Sheriff Jeffery Wallace.
The girl left with the man; authorities believe they were traveling to Florida.
The girl and man were found and detained after investigation from the Rusk and Barron county sheriff's offices, Wisconsin State Patrol, Wisconsin Department of Criminal Investigation, U.S. Department of Justice Criminal Investigations and the Illinois State Police, Wallace said.
The girl will be transported back to Rusk County. The man will face Illinois charges of possession of a loaded firearm in the vehicle, before being transported to Rusk County for Wisconsin charges, according to the press release.
Neither have been identified by the sheriff's department.
Authorities are investigating the incident.