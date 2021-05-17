MENOMONIE -- A 13-year-old girl who was the subject of a statewide endangered missing person alert has been found safe in Menomonie.
According to a news release from the Saukville Police Department:
Saukville police received a report Sunday that Samantha Stephenson, of Saukville, was believed to be missing and in the company of a 19-year-old male, and was transported to Menomonie.
On Monday, Stephenson was located by authorities.
No further details were available, the release says, as the investigation is ongoing in partnership with the Menomonie Police Department, Dunn County Sheriff’s Office, Wisconsin Department of Justice Department of Criminal Investigations, FBI, Boyceville Police Department and Elk Mound Police Department.