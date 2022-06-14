Flynn
STOCKHOLM — A woman reported missing by Pepin County authorities on Monday has been found safe.
The Pepin County Sheriff's Office reported at midday Tuesday that Colleen Flynn had been located, canceling a missing persons report posted about a day prior.
Flynn had been reported missing after people who'd last seen her on Friday did not see or hear from her over the weekend.
Now, more than ever, the world needs trustworthy reporting—but good journalism isn’t free.
Please support us by making a contribution.
Sorry, an error occurred.
Sign up with
Thank you .
Your account has been registered, and you are now logged in.
Check your email for details.
Invalid password or account does not exist
Sign in with
Submitting this form below will send a message to your email with a link to change your password.
An email message containing instructions on how to reset your password has been sent to the e-mail address listed on your account.
Secure & Encrypted
Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.
Thank you.
Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.
A receipt was sent to your email.