A Mondovi man will spend six months in jail for his fifth drunken-driving conviction since 1991.
Robert H. Pavelski, 54, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of fifth-offense drunken driving.
Judge Michael Schumacher placed Pavelski on three years of probation and fined him $1,855.
As conditions of probation, Pavelski must undergo an alcohol and drug assessment and not drink alcohol or enter taverns.
According to court records:
Pavelski was arrested for drunken driving Nov. 29 following a traffic stop on Highway 37, near Highway HH, in the town of Brunswick. His blood alcohol level was 0.164.
Pavelski was previously convicted of drunken driving in April 1991, March 1997, March 2009 and January 2012, all in Eau Claire County.