A Mondovi woman will spend 30 months in prison for violating conditions of her probation stemming from four 2018 criminal convictions.
Eau Claire County Judge Emily Long ordered Dallas D. Castillo Tzompaxtle, 21, to spend two years on extended supervision following her release from prison.
Castillo Tzompaxtle was fined $518. As a condition of supervision, she must maintain absolute sobriety.
Castillo Tzompaxtle was originally sentenced in May 2018 to three years of probation for misdemeanor counts of obstructing an officer and bail jumping, and felony counts of second-offense possession of marijuana and possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliver.
According to court records, Castillo Tzompaxtle violated terms of her probation by possessing methamphetamine, marijuana and drug paraphernalia, failing to report to the probation office and failing to complete an alternative to revocation.