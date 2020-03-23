A Mondovi woman will spend four years on probation for smuggling methamphetamine into a female cellblock in the Eau Claire County Jail.
Samantha J. Julin, 22, pleaded no contest recently in Eau Claire County Court to a felony count of delivering illegal articles to inmates and two unrelated felony counts of methamphetamine delivery.
Judge Michael Schumacher fined Julin $1,997.
As conditions of probation, Julin cannot drink alcohol, enter taverns or have contact with known drug dealers or users.
According to the criminal complaint:
Julin was kicked out of a local drug treatment program and sent to jail after she tested positive for methamphetamine use.
She concealed a bag of methamphetamine in a body cavity before she was booked into jail on Aug. 30.
She kept the drugs hidden while in a holding cell, but brought the methamphetamine out after she was transferred to general population and shared it with three other female inmates.
On tips from inmates, corrections officers interviewed Julin and the three other women. Two initially denied using methamphetamine, but urine tests of all four inmates came back positive for the drug. Julin then admitted to smuggling the methamphetamine into the jail.