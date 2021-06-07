NEILLSVILLE — A Mosinee man has been charged in the disappearance of a Loyal woman who went missing last October, according to an announcement Monday from the Wisconsin Department of Justice, the Clark County Sheriff’s Office and the Clark County District Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutors charged Jesus Contreras Perez, 41, with first-degree intentional homicide, hiding a corpse and stalking causing bodily harm.
Cassandra Ayon, 27, was last seen leaving a friend's home at about 3:45 a.m. on Oct. 3 in Unity. After that her social media use abruptly ceased, she no longer returned messages, there has been no activity in her bank account and neither Ayon nor her black Chevy Impala have been found since.
Perez and Ayon have a child together, but they are estranged. Witnesses told police investigators that Perez had been stalking Ayon, threatened her about seeing other men and she feared him, according to the criminal complaint.
When detectives reviewed Perez's online search history, they found he'd tried to find the addresses of people he'd seen Ayon with. His search history also showed that Perez had watched videos on how to make homemade gun silencers.
This investigation is led by the DOJ Division of Criminal Investigation and the Clark County Sheriff’s Office. The case is being prosecuted by Clark County District Attorney Melissa Inlow with assistance from the DOJ Criminal Litigation Unit Assistant Attorney General Annie Jay.
Anyone with information regarding the case is asked to call the Clark County Sheriff’s Office at 715-743-3157 or the Clark County Sheriff’s Office TIP line at 888-847-2576.