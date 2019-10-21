A series of crashes involving two motorcycles and a car Sunday afternoon in Pierce County killed a Minnesota woman.
According to the Pierce County Sheriff's Office:
The crashes occurred on Highway 35 near Hager City in the town of Diamond Bluff.
Kathy Kahler, 47, of Lonsdale, Minn., was driving her motorcycle north on Highway 35 when she struck a motor vehicle and guardrail after passing another motorcycle at a high rate of speed. She was not wearing a helmet.
Ian Gardiner, 23, of Crompton, Minn., was southbound on Highway 35 and laid down his motorcycle in an attempt to avoid Kahler's motorcycle.
Regina Turning, 20, of Oakdale, Minn., was southbound on Highway 35 when her car struck Kahler's motorcycle after the motorcycle hit the guardrail.
Kahler was pronounced dead at the scene. Gardiner was taken to a Red Wing, Minn., hospital with undetermined injuries. Turning was not injured.