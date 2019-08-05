A man seriously injured in a one-vehicle motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Jackson County has been identified a Tyler J. Tidgwell, 36, of Hixton.
According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office:
Deputies responded to reports of a crash on Highway X in the town of Irving at 8:39 p.m. Wednesday.
Deputies found Tidgewell with serious head injuries at the scene.
A helicopter transported Tidgewell to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.
Lack of protective headgear was a major factor in the injuries, according to the sheriff's office.