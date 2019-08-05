A man seriously injured in a one-vehicle motorcycle crash Wednesday night in Jackson County has been identified a Tyler J. Tidgwell, 36, of Hixton.

According to a news release from the Jackson County Sheriff's Office:

Deputies responded to reports of a crash on Highway X in the town of Irving at 8:39 p.m. Wednesday.

Deputies found Tidgewell with serious head injuries at the scene.

A helicopter transported Tidgewell to Gundersen Lutheran Medical Center in La Crosse.

Lack of protective headgear was a major factor in the injuries, according to the sheriff's office.

Contact: 715-833-9207, dan.holtz@ecpc.com